JULI, NEM, INTENEGINS, JAIZBANK top list of stocks to watch this week

JULI, NEM, INTENEGINS, JAIZBANK and others top the list of stocks to watch in the new week as investors go again in the Nigerian equities market.

Last week was a mixed kettle with the market gaining on two days while recording losses in the remaining three days.

The market performance for the week decreased by 0.42% as the All-Share Index declined to 104,387.47 from 105,085.25 recorded at the beginning of the week. However, strong performances by the above listed stocks lifted the market making them some of the stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

INTENEGINS • 1.50 ▾ 0.09 (5.66%)

The current share price of International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS) is NGN 1.50. INTENEGINS closed its last trading day (Friday, March 22, 2024) at 1.50 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 5.7% drop from its previous closing price of 1.59 NGN. International Energy began the year with a share price of 1.39 NGN and has since gained 7.91% on that price valuation, ranking it 60th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

International Energy Insurance is the 84th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Dec 22, 2023 – Mar 22, 2024). INTENEGINS has traded a total volume of 32.7 million shares—in 665 deals—valued at NGN 49.7 million over the period, with an average of 519,232 traded shares per session. A volume high of 6.94 million was achieved on March 6th for the same period.

JAIZBANK • 2.42 ▴ 0.17 (7.56%)

The current share price of Jaiz Bank Plc (JAIZBANK) is NGN 2.42. JAIZBANK closed its last trading day (Friday, March 22, 2024) at 2.42 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 7.6% gain over its previous closing price of 2.25 NGN. Jaiz began the year with a share price of 1.94 NGN and has since gained 24.7% on that price valuation, ranking it 28th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about JAIZBANK knowing the stock has accrued 5% over the past four-week period—33rd best on NGX.

Jaiz Bank is the sixth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Dec 22, 2023 – Mar 22, 2024). JAIZBANK has traded a total volume of 1.49 billion shares—in 18,903 deals—valued at NGN 4.03 billion over the period, with an average of 23.6 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 151 million was achieved on January 16th, and a low of 1.99 million on February 23rd, for the same period.

JULI • 7.86 ▴ 0.71 (9.93%)

The current share price of Juli Plc (JULI) is NGN 7.86. JULI closed its last trading day (Friday, March 22, 2024) at 7.86 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 7.15 NGN. Juli began the year with a share price of 0.59 NGN and has since gained 1,232% on that price valuation, ranking it first on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about JULI knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 236% over the past four-week period alone—best on NGX.

Juli is the 102nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Dec 22, 2023 – Mar 22, 2024). JULI has traded a total volume of 7.94 million shares—in 581 deals—valued at NGN 30.9 million over the period, with an average of 125,953 traded shares per session. A volume high of 652,870 was achieved on March 4th for the same period.

NEM • 9.65 ▴ 0.85 (9.66%)

The current share price of N.E.M. Insurance Company (NEM) is NGN 9.65. NEM closed its last trading day (Friday, March 22, 2024) at 9.65 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.7% gain over its previous closing price of 8.80 NGN. N.E.M. began the year with a share price of 6.30 NGN and has since gained 53.2% on that price valuation, ranking it 11th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about NEM knowing the stock has accrued 46% over the past four-week period alone—second best on NGX.

N.E.M. Insurance Company is the 78th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Dec 22, 2023 – Mar 22, 2024). NEM has traded a total volume of 49.1 million shares—in 1,669 deals—valued at NGN 351 million over the period, with an average of 779,020 traded shares per session. A volume high of 5.38 million was achieved on February 2nd, and a low of 1,048 on March 14th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now