News
Court grants suspects in the murder of Rivers DPO bail
Justice Sika Henry-Aprioku of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday granted bail to seven suspects in the murder of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division, Bako Angbashim.
Angbashim, a superintendent of police, was killed by hoodlums in an ambush attack at the Odeimude community of Ahoada East local government area of the state on September 8.
The state government arrested several persons in connection with the incident a few weeks ago.
The defendants include a former chairman of Ahoada East LGA, Cassidy Ikegbidi, and a traditional ruler, Eze Ngozi Anugwo.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected killer of Rivers DPO
Others are – Martins Cassidy, Stanley Amos, Ariomudo Ikedidi, Philip Ordu-Good News, and Joyce Ekenne.
Ikegbidi and Anugwo were granted bail in the sum of N10 million while the remaining defendants were to pay N5 million to regain their freedom.
The judge also ordered the council chairman and the monarch to present a surety who must be a permanent secretary in the civil service or a traditional ruler from any of the local government areas in Ahoada.
He adjourned the matter till December 8 for consideration of other defendants’ bail applications.
