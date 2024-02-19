News
Tinubu returns to Abuja after attending AU summit
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday returned home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he attended the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union’s Heads of State and Government.
President Tinubu left Nigeria for the Horn of Africa nation on February 14.
The president’s NAF 001 jet arrived at Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4:00 p.m. and he was received by top government officials including his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle.
READ ALSO: Jonathan emerges chairman of AU’s International Summit Council for Peace
Others at the airport to welcome the president’s back home were the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, among others.
At the summit, Tinubu took part in several discussions on climate change and modalities of the AU’s participation, among others.
He was also elected as the AU health champion at the three-day event.
