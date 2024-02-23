Police arraigns 2 over alleged attempt to kidnap Gov Diri’s brother

Police on Friday arraigned two at the Bayelsa State High Court, Yenagoa, for an alleged attempt to kidnap Mr. Ebi Ayama, brother of Governor Douye Diri.

The suspects are – Lucky Oghenebrume (53) and Omobowho Okpowodo (52).

Police told the court the suspects were arrested by men of the Operation Puff Adder unit at Mbiama community in Rivers State in November last year.

READ ALSO: Gov Diri distances self from leaked South African s3x tape, blames mischief-makers

Oghenebrume, according to the police, was also on its wanted list over the alleged abduction of one Fyneman in the Sagbama area of the state.

Justice Timipre Songi adjourned the case till February 27.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now