Meet Bolaji Agbede, who replaces Herbert Wigwe as Access Holdings GCEO

Access Holdings Plc on Monday announced the appointment of Ms. Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This development follows the tragic death of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe who died in a helicopter crash in California, US on Friday.

This announcement was made by the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc on February 12, 2024, following an earlier statement dated February 11, 2024.

Ms. Agbede, stands as the most senior founding Executive Director in charge of Business Support within the company, as this transition marks a significant point in the company’s history as it navigates through the challenges of sudden leadership change.

Agbede joined Access Bank in 2003 as an assistant general manager and was responsible for managing the Bank’s portfolio of chemical trading companies.

She became the head of human resources for the Access Bank Group in 2010, overseeing the human capital development of the Group. She held the position until June 2022 when she was appointed the executive director of Access Holdings after the bank transitioned to a holding company.

She served in different roles at the bank including, Head, Group Human Resources between 2010 and 2022 before she was appointed the company’s founding Executive Director, Business Support in 2022, a role she held until her new appointment

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos and a Masters of Business Administration Degree from Cranfield University UK in 2002.

She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

By Babajide Okeowo

