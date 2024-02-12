NGX: NCR, Sunu Assurance among top entities as investors make N100.6bn in five hours

Buoyed by strong performances NCR, CHAMS, SUNU ASSURANCE, and other entities, investors in the Nigerian equities market made a profit of N100.6 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the increase in the market capitalization to N55.8 trillion from N55.7 trillion posted by the bourse last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 102,042.32 from 101,858.37 recorded four days ago.

The market breadth also closed positive as 31 stocks advanced, 23 declined, while 66 others remained unchanged in 8,715 deals.

Chams Holding, NCR Nigeria, and Royal Exchange led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N2.75, N4.40, and N0.77 from the previous N2.50, N4.00, and N0.70 per share.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria, The Initiate, and UPDC also posted 9.50%, 9.43, and 9.26% growth in their share prices.

On the flip side, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank led other price decliners as it shed 9.90% off its share price to close at N7.19 from N7.98 per share.

John Holt, PZ Cussons, and May & Baker completed the list of losers in today’s trading with 9.88%, 9.87%, and 9.80 dip in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Access Bank Holding traded 24.899 million shares valued at N575.1 million in 662 deals followed by Veritas Kapital Assurance with 24.182 million shares worth N17.4 million traded by shareholders in 109 deals.

Guaranty Trust Bank Holding traded 21.173 million shares valued at N841.2 million in 336 deals.

On the value index, GTCO traded trading equities worth N845 million in 336 deals followed by Geregu with stocks worth N802 million in 368 deals.

Access Corp raked in N575 million in 662 deals to complete the top three in this category.

