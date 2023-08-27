Sports
Kane scores double in first home game for Bayern
England captain Harry Kane netted twice to help Bayern Munich secure a 3-1 victory at home over Augsburg in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday.
Kane, who recently moved to the German gaints, has now scored three goals having played two league games since his arrival.
The forward converted a penalty down the middle just before half-time to double Bayern’s lead after a Felix Uduokhai owngoal had put them ahead earlier.
Read Also: Harry Kane: I didn’t want to end my career with regrets
The ex-Tottenham forward went on to take his side 3-0 up after the break with a lovely finish with the outside of his foot.
Substitute Dion Beljo wriggled free to poke in a late consolation for the visitors to keep the score at 3-1.
Late on, Kane wasted a chance to complete his hat-trick when he headed wide. The Thomas Tuchel side have maintained a perfect start to the league season.
