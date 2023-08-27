Kane scores double in first home game for Bayern

England captain Harry Kane netted twice to help Bayern Munich secure a 3-1 victory at home over Augsburg in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday.

Kane, who recently moved to the German gaints, has now scored three goals having played two league games since his arrival.

The forward converted a penalty down the middle just before half-time to double Bayern’s lead after a Felix Uduokhai owngoal had put them ahead earlier.

Read Also: Harry Kane: I didn’t want to end my career with regrets

The ex-Tottenham forward went on to take his side 3-0 up after the break with a lovely finish with the outside of his foot.

Substitute Dion Beljo wriggled free to poke in a late consolation for the visitors to keep the score at 3-1.

Late on, Kane wasted a chance to complete his hat-trick when he headed wide. The Thomas Tuchel side have maintained a perfect start to the league season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now