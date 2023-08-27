Sports
Nunez nets brace as 10-man Liverpool stun Newcastle Utd
Liverpool handed yet another defeat to Newcastle United as a Darwin Nunez brace helped the visitors seal a 2-1 victory.
It has been two straight defeats for Newcastle following their spectacular 5-1 opening of the season against Aston Villa.
Newcastle, who are playing in the Champions League this season, opened scoring in the 25th minute through Anthony Gordon.
Read Also: Rodri, Haaland help Man City pip Sheff Utd, Aston Villa thrash Burnley
To worsen things for Liverpool, defender and captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off three minutes àfter for a foul on Alexander Isak.
The hosts thought they had secured all three points as they cruised through to the 80th minute but were stunned by two late goals.
Nunez ran through to rifle a shot past Newcastle keeper Nick Pope with nine minutes left, before applying an equally emphatic finish in stoppage time to give Liverpool an astonishing win.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...