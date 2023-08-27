Nunez nets brace as 10-man Liverpool stun Newcastle Utd

Liverpool handed yet another defeat to Newcastle United as a Darwin Nunez brace helped the visitors seal a 2-1 victory.

It has been two straight defeats for Newcastle following their spectacular 5-1 opening of the season against Aston Villa.

Newcastle, who are playing in the Champions League this season, opened scoring in the 25th minute through Anthony Gordon.

To worsen things for Liverpool, defender and captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off three minutes àfter for a foul on Alexander Isak.

The hosts thought they had secured all three points as they cruised through to the 80th minute but were stunned by two late goals.

Nunez ran through to rifle a shot past Newcastle keeper Nick Pope with nine minutes left, before applying an equally emphatic finish in stoppage time to give Liverpool an astonishing win.

