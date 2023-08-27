Rodri, Haaland help Man City pip Sheff Utd, Aston Villa thrash Burnley

Rodri and Erling Haaland were on target as Premier League champions Manchester City overcame Sheffield United in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Haaland had initially missed a penalty as well as a big scoring opportunity before he headed in a Jack Grealish cross to put the visitors ahead.

Jayden Bogle scored an equalizer for the host close to added time, to put City in panic mode, through which they battled till Rodri fired in a spectacular winner late on.

The Pep Guardiola side maintain their perfect start to the season with the victory.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa thrashed Burnley 3-1 in another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Matty Cash scored twice to give Aston Villa the win, tearing apart Burnley, who remain without a point since their Premier League return this season.

Villa suffered a 5-1 thumping at Newcastle in their opening game but have recovered in fine fashion with three consecutive victories in all competitions.

Newcastle will be in play later on Sunday as they host Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

