Awonyi scores in Forest defeat to Man Utd, Arsenal held to draw by Fulham

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi scored within the first two minutes in Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

The Premier League clash saw Forest squander a two-goal lead as the Red Devils came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory over their visitors.

After Awoniyi’s goal, Forest got more ahead within four minutes thanks to a second effort by Willy Boly before Christian Erikson reduced the deficit before halftime.

Casemiro equalised early in the second half for United. Joe Worrall was shown a straight red for a foul against Bruno Fernandes, who scored a penalty late on to seal an incredible comeback victory.

At the Emirates Stadium, a twisty, turny, dramatic and thoroughly entertaining game saw Arsenal held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham.

Andreas Pereira got Fulham off to a flying start, scoring after just 57 seconds and Bukayo Saka equalised from the spot for the Gunners after Fabio Vieira was caught by Kenny Tete in the box.

Eddie Nketiah scored Arsenal’s second as they came from behind to take the lead, before Fulham had the final word through Joao Palhinha in the 83rd minute.

Fulham ended the game with 10 men as Calvin Bassey was shown a red card three minutes to the final whistle for fouling Nketiah.

In the other Premier League games played so far this weekend, Tottenham Hotspur defeated hosts Bournemouth 2-0, Brentford played a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace while Everton lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

