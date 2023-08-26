BREAKING: Spain FA boss Rubiales suspended by FIFA over Hermoso kiss

Spain football federation (RFEF) boss, Luis Rubiales has been handed a suspension by the world football governing body, FIFA.

This move followed an investigation into a kiss incident that occurred during the medal presentation ceremony after Spain defeated England to win the World Cup in Sydney.

Rubiales planted a kiss on the lips of Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso, who says she did not consent to the kiss while Rubiales says it was consensual.

Ripples Nigeria had reported the FIFA was conducting an investigation into the controvery, and now reports the fooball body’s immediate decision before proceedings are concluded.

FIFA says it has communicated its decision to Rubiales, the Spanish football federation and the European football association, the UEFA.

It adds that it will not comment on any disciplinary action until proceedings against Rubiales are concluded.

The FIFA statement in full:

“The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24.

“Likewise, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the national soccer team player Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings before this disciplinary body, has issued two additional directives (article 7 FDC) by which he orders Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment.”

