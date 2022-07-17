Sports
NPFL Final Day: Remo Stars win to finish third; Katsina Utd, Heartland relegated
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season has come to an end on Sunday as all teams played their final games.
The winner of the League had already been decided weeks ago when Rivers United emerged champions for the first time in history.
After the final matches on Sunday, Remo Stars sealed their place as second runners-up behind Plateau United.
Remo finished in third position following a 3-0 win against Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne, thanks to a hattrick by Andy Okpe.
Read Also: Rivers Utd crowned NPFL champions for first time ever
Remo Stars will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season while Rivers United and Plateau United will play in the Champions League.
At the other end of the table, Katsina United and Heartland made the drop alongside Kano Pillars and MFM, who had already been relegated.
Katsina United, who lost 2-0 to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi finished in 17th position while Heartland finished in 18th position despite beating Kwara United 1-0 at the Okigwe Township Stadium.
FULL FINAL DAY RESULTS
Heartland 1-0 Kwara Utd
Remo Stars 3-0 Tornadoes
Dakkada 3-0 Sunshine Stars
Plateau Utd 1-0 Enyimba
Wikki 2-0 Katsina Utd
Abia Warriors 3-0 Lobi
Rangers 2-0 Akwa Utd
Rivers Utd 1-0 Gombe Utd
Kano Pillars 2-1 3SC
MFM 0-1 Nasarawa Utd
