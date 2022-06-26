Sports
Rivers Utd crowned NPFL champions for first time ever
Rivers United have been crowned champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) despite losing their matchday 35 fixture in Lafia on Sunday, falling 2-1 to Nasarawa United.
The Portharcourt club are 10 points ahead at the top of the table, with three games left before the wnd of the season.
The club are winning the Nigerian topflight for the first time in history.
In Lafia, Rivers went behind in the fifth minutes through Sunday Okereke’s superb strike but Sikiru Olatubosun equalised 10 minutes from time.
Tochukwu Michael then netted the winning goal from the penalty spot on the stroke of 90 minutes to give the hosts all three points from the encounter.
Despite the defeat, Rivers claimed the title, as second-placed Plateau United fell 2-1 to Akwa United in another game on Sunday.
With that, Stanley Eguma’s men have been guaranteed an automatic place in next season’s CAF Champions League.
Rivers Utd win top-of-table clash to open 10-point lead in NPFL
Elsewhere, Katsina United and Kano Pillars boosted their survival hopes with important wins at home.
In Aba, Enyimba and Heartland battled to a 0-0 draw in the Oriental derby.
FULL RESULTS
Sunshine Stars 2-1 MFM
Enyimba 0-0 Heartland
Katsina Utd 3-2 Remo Stars
Lobi 1-0 Dakkada
Gombe Utd 2-1 Wikki
3SC 2-2 Abia Warriors
Kano Pillars 1-0 Rangers
Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Rivers Utd
Akwa United 2-1 Plateau United
Niger Tornadoes 4-0 Kwara United
