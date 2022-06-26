Rivers Utd crowned NPFL champions for first time ever

Rivers United have been crowned champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) despite losing their matchday 35 fixture in Lafia on Sunday, falling 2-1 to Nasarawa United.

The Portharcourt club are 10 points ahead at the top of the table, with three games left before the wnd of the season.

The club are winning the Nigerian topflight for the first time in history.

In Lafia, Rivers went behind in the fifth minutes through Sunday Okereke’s superb strike but Sikiru Olatubosun equalised 10 minutes from time.

Tochukwu Michael then netted the winning goal from the penalty spot on the stroke of 90 minutes to give the hosts all three points from the encounter.

Despite the defeat, Rivers claimed the title, as second-placed Plateau United fell 2-1 to Akwa United in another game on Sunday.

With that, Stanley Eguma’s men have been guaranteed an automatic place in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Read Also: Rivers Utd win top-of-table clash to open 10-point lead in NPFL

Elsewhere, Katsina United and Kano Pillars boosted their survival hopes with important wins at home.

In Aba, Enyimba and Heartland battled to a 0-0 draw in the Oriental derby.

FULL RESULTS

Sunshine Stars 2-1 MFM

Enyimba 0-0 Heartland

Katsina Utd 3-2 Remo Stars

Lobi 1-0 Dakkada

Gombe Utd 2-1 Wikki

3SC 2-2 Abia Warriors

Kano Pillars 1-0 Rangers

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Rivers Utd

Akwa United 2-1 Plateau United

Niger Tornadoes 4-0 Kwara United

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now