Sports
Qatar World Cup: Fans warned against drinking beer outside designated areas
Fans going to this year’s World Cup in Qatar will only be allowed to booze in special drinking zones – or they face up to six months in jail, the Sun reports.
Football fans are being told to take “no risks” in Qatar, and could be arrested just for appearing drunk or sipping a beer outside of the designated areas.
Visiting nations are being instructed to “respect Islamic traditions” when the tournament begins in November – but there are fears that World Cup fever could land football fanatics in trouble.
A police source told the Daily Star: “I can’t stress enough about how different the two countries are – in every way.
“The cultural beliefs are literally opposite. And there is a very real fear – and belief – that the Government is going to be left having to sort out cases of getting Brits released.
Read Also: Australia qualify for Qatar World Cup after beating Peru on penalties
“Only fans interested in watching the physical games of football should go.
“Don’t even think about celebrating big wins. It is too dangerous.”
However, the host nation has announced that it is easing some of its strict booze laws for November, as the rules where alcohol can be bought have been relaxed.
Usually, alcohol is only served in licensed restaurants and hotels for those aged 21 and over – but beach clubs and stadium kiosks will be selling booze as well when the competition kicks off.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition and will take place from 21 November to 18 December 2022.
This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and it will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament was held in South Korea and Japan.
