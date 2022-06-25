Awoniyi joins Nottingham Forest in club record deal

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi has joined newly-promoted Premier League side, Nottingham Forest on a club record fee.

The 24-year-old completed the move from Union Berlin at the weekend on a five-year deal for a reported £17m.

Awoniyi scored 20 goals in 43 games across all competitions last season and becomes Forest’s first signing since gaining promotion back to the Premier League.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League,” said Awoniyi.

“Having spoken to [Forest boss] Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it’s a club that I want to be part of.”

Since making his senior debut for the Super Eagles in October, Awoniyi has made four appearances and scored his first goal for his nation against Sudan in January at the Africa Cup of Nations.

