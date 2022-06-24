FG to host Golden Eaglets in Abuja as team win WAFU B championship

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare will host the WAFU B U17 champions, the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria to a grand reception in Abuja next week.

The Eaglets emerged champio of the competition after defeating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final at Cape Coast, Ghana on Friday night, with Abdullahi Idris scoring a brace for Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Minister had organised a similar reception for the U20 team, the Flying Eagles when they won the WAFU B U20 tournament in Niamey, Niger Republic last month.

Dare saluted the Golden Eaglets for a dominant performance all through the regional competition with the team producing the Man of the Match winner in every game.

He also praised the coaches and thanked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for providing a conducive environment for the team handlers to work without interference.

He urged the team to work and prepare harder for the U17 AFCON scheduled to hold in Algeria next year where tickets to the FIFA U17 World Cup will be at stake.

