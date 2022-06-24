Flamingos drawn in W’Cup group alongside Germany, New Zealand, Chile

Nigeria women’s U-17 team, the Flamingos will be battling against Germany, New Zealand and Chile in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The teams discovered their group stage foes on Friday when the official draw took place at the FIFA headquarters in Zürich, Switzerland.

The Flamingos are making a return to the global showpiece after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Uruguay.

Morocco and Tanzania, who are the other representatives of Africa, were drawn in Group A and D respectively.

Morocco were drawn with hosts India, USA and Brazil while Tanzania will face Japan, Canada and France.

Group C has Spain, who won the title in 2018, alongside Colombia, Mexico and China.

This year’s tournament, which will be the seventh since its inception in 2008, will run from 11th to 30th October in three India cities: Margao, Navi Mumbai and Bhubaneswar.

India, would have hosted the 2020 edition before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

