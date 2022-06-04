Nigeria’s Flamingos qualify for 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Nigeria U-17 women’s football team, Flamingos have qualified for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to hold in India.

The Nigerian ladies sealed their place after beating Ethiopa 1-0 by aggregate in the final round of the qualifiers.

Flamingos played a goalless draw with their Ethiopian counterparts inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, but went through having won 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

The team played six qualifying matches and scored 15 goals and conceded none, and recorded no defeat.

Nigeria will join two other teams in representing Africa at the mundial which is billed to run from October 11 to 30, 2022.

The World Cup is the 7th edition since its inception in 2008, and it will be the first time that India will be hosting a FIFA women’s football tournament.

