Sports
Flamingos pip Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on verge of qualifying for U-17 World Cup
Nigeria U-17 women’s football team, Flamingos are now on the verge of sealing qualification for the FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup.
The Nigerian ladies on Friday defeated their hosts Ethiopia 1-0 in the first leg of their final round qualifying fixture at the Abebe Bikila Stadium, Addis Ababa.
It was Opeyemi Ajakaye who scored the only goal of the game in the 36 minute to hand Nigeria a first-leg advantage ahead of the final game of the qualifiers.
Flamingos ensured they kept their impressive clean sheet record since the start of the qualifying series, having scored 15 goals without conceding in their five outings.
Read Also: Flamingos reach final round of W’Cup qualifiers after 6-0 aggregate win over Egypt
Ripples Nigeria recall that the Bankole Olowookere side clinched 8-0 and 6-0 aggregate wins over Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt respectively.
Flamingos are one win or draw away from clinching a ticket to the global showpiece.
They host the reverse fixture against Ethiopia on June 4 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is billed to hold in India in October, 2022.
