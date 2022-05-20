Connect with us

Sports

Flamingos pip Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on verge of qualifying for U-17 World Cup

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Nigeria U-17 women’s football team, Flamingos are now on the verge of sealing qualification for the FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian ladies on Friday defeated their hosts Ethiopia 1-0 in the first leg of their final round qualifying fixture at the Abebe Bikila Stadium, Addis Ababa.

It was Opeyemi Ajakaye who scored the only goal of the game in the 36 minute to hand Nigeria a first-leg advantage ahead of the final game of the qualifiers.

Flamingos ensured they kept their impressive clean sheet record since the start of the qualifying series, having scored 15 goals without conceding in their five outings.

Read Also: Flamingos reach final round of W’Cup qualifiers after 6-0 aggregate win over Egypt

Ripples Nigeria recall that the Bankole Olowookere side clinched 8-0 and 6-0 aggregate wins over Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt respectively.

Flamingos are one win or draw away from clinching a ticket to the global showpiece.

They host the reverse fixture against Ethiopia on June 4 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is billed to hold in India in October, 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

12 + 10 =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...