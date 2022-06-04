Peseiro invites 27 Super Eagles players for Sierra Leone, São Tomé games

Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has called up captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong and 25 other players to the camp of the Super Eagles for this month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Portuguese tactician has also invited goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Adewale Adeyinka, defenders Olaoluwa Aina, Calvin Bassey, Sani Faisal, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Innocent Bonke, and forwards Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers and Emmanuel Dennis – who were all part of the squad that played Mexico and Ecuador in prestige friendlies in the United States of America.

Peseiro has added Israeli –based goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Zaidu Sanusi, Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo, midfielders Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman and Sadiq Umar.

Nigeria welcome Sierra Leone to the MKO Abiola National Stadium in one of the Day 1 matches in the campaign, on Thursday 9th June, before flying to Marrakech, Morocco to play away to São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday, 13th June.

INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Leon Balogun (Unattached); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient, France); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France)

