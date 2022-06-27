Super Falcons now in Morocco, to begin AWCON title defence July 4

Nigeria’s national women’s football team, the Super Falcons have on Tuesday landed in Rabat, Morocco for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The team will be camping in Rabat for seven days before their crunch opening match of Group C against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the same city on Monday, 4th July.

The Falcons will also play Botswana (Thursday, 7th July) and Burundi (Sunday, 10th July) in the other matches of the group phase.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reportes that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, was confident that the girls would win their 10th title in the tournament next month.

The competition is billed to take place between July 2 to 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, all four semi-finalists in the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand next year.

The fifth-placed team will get an opportunity to also gain a place through a Playoff Tournament taking place early next year.

