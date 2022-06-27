Sports
Super Falcons now in Morocco, to begin AWCON title defence July 4
Nigeria’s national women’s football team, the Super Falcons have on Tuesday landed in Rabat, Morocco for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).
The team will be camping in Rabat for seven days before their crunch opening match of Group C against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the same city on Monday, 4th July.
The Falcons will also play Botswana (Thursday, 7th July) and Burundi (Sunday, 10th July) in the other matches of the group phase.
Read Also: Pinnick confident Falcons’ll extend AWCON reign amid S’Africa’s dethronement plot
Ripples Nigeria earlier reportes that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, was confident that the girls would win their 10th title in the tournament next month.
The competition is billed to take place between July 2 to 23, 2022.
Meanwhile, all four semi-finalists in the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand next year.
The fifth-placed team will get an opportunity to also gain a place through a Playoff Tournament taking place early next year.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...