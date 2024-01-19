Cape Verde become first team to reach last-16 of AFCON 2023

Cape Verde have registered their names as one of the title contenders at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they beat Mozambique to become the first team to book their last-16 place.



Rayo Vallencano forward, Bebe scored a 40-yard free-kick to open scoring as the West African side dominated the game.

The former Manchester United teenage sensation smashed in a strike which keeper Ernan Siluane should have done better with.

Read Also: Salah injured as Egypt fight back to draw with Ghana at AFCON



Momentum was further garnered as Captain, Ryan Mendes took advantage of a defensive mistake to double their lead, while Kevin Pina hammered a brilliant strike into the top corner from outside the box to seal the win in Abidjan.



Mozambique’s best moments came through Geny Catamo. He won a penalty in the first half, which was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR), and hit the crossbar with a free-kick.

With 6 points atop the Group B after defeating Ghana in the tournament opener, Cape Verde will play a staggering Egyptian side in the final game of the group stage.



By Amosun OluwaSeyi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now