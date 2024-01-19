Sports
Cape Verde become first team to reach last-16 of AFCON 2023
Cape Verde have registered their names as one of the title contenders at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they beat Mozambique to become the first team to book their last-16 place.
Rayo Vallencano forward, Bebe scored a 40-yard free-kick to open scoring as the West African side dominated the game.
The former Manchester United teenage sensation smashed in a strike which keeper Ernan Siluane should have done better with.
Read Also: Salah injured as Egypt fight back to draw with Ghana at AFCON
Momentum was further garnered as Captain, Ryan Mendes took advantage of a defensive mistake to double their lead, while Kevin Pina hammered a brilliant strike into the top corner from outside the box to seal the win in Abidjan.
Mozambique’s best moments came through Geny Catamo. He won a penalty in the first half, which was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR), and hit the crossbar with a free-kick.
With 6 points atop the Group B after defeating Ghana in the tournament opener, Cape Verde will play a staggering Egyptian side in the final game of the group stage.
By Amosun OluwaSeyi
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...