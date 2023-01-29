Sports
BREAKING: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in Aus Open final to clinch record-equalling 22nd Slam
Novak Djokovic has defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the men’s singles of the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday.
With the victory, the Serb has equalled men’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles also held by Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic was making a return to Melbourne after Covid-19 misunderstandings stopped him from participating in the tournament last year.
The 35-year-old put up a spirited performance in the final as he held on to defeat Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) to clinch a 10th title in Melbourne.
Read Also: Djokovic cleared to play at Australian Open after visa ban overturned
24-year-old Tsitsipas continues his wait for a first Grand Slam triumph, having also lost to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open final where the champion came from two sets down to win.
As it stands, Djokovic has not lost at Melbourne Park since 2018 – a streak spanning a record 28 matches in the men’s singles.
In the women’s category, Aryna Sabalenka sealed the Grand Slam for the first time in her career. The Belarusian won against Elena Rybakina in the final on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Djokovic will become world number one on Monday when the new rankings will be released.
