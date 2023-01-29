Sports
Chelsea sign Malo Gusto from Lyon until 2030
Premier League club Chelsea have signed 19-year-old French right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon in a contract worth about 35m euro.
Gusto has signed a deal with the Blues until the summer of 2030, but will complete the current season at French side.
“The defender will now continue his impressive progress on loan [at Lyon] before joining up with the Blues in the summer ahead of the new campaign,” Chelsea said in a statement.
Read Also: OFFICIAL: Chelsea complete signing of Madueke from PSV
Gusto came through the ranks at Lyon before making his first team debut in January 2021, and has made 15 appearances this season for Lyon.
Gusto is Chelsea’s sixth permanent signinv this January, with Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile all signed.
The Blues had also brought in Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid this January.
