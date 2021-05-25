Benue Police foils attempt to abduct lecturer, nabs suspected kidnap kingpins | Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin, Paul Terwase Agbem and his second in command, Mson Yaasa, as well as foiling an attempt to kidnap a lecturer.

The suspects, according to the state police spokesperson, Catherine Anene who confirmed this to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, were arrested after operatives invaded their hideout in Makurdi, following intelligence gathering.

Anene said the suspects and other gang members who managed to escape arrest had assembled at the Ankpa Quarters in Makurdi to perfect plans to abduct the victim at the time they were bursted.

“Following information about the regrouping of a kidnap gang in Makurdi, a team of police officers were deployed to trail and arrest the suspects,” Anene said.

“On 22/05/2021, at about 1200hrs, these suspects had assembled at Ankpa Quarters, Makurdi, and perfected plans to carry out their nefarious act when the operatives invaded their hideout and arrested the kingpin, one Paul Terwase Agbem also known as Top of Gwarimpa and one Mson Yaasa of Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area.

“Going by police investigations, we were able to identify the planned kidnap victim as a staff of the Joseph Sawuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, who allegedly refused to pay one of the gang members money for a contract he executed in the school.

“Intensive efforts have been put in place to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice,” the police spokesperson added.

