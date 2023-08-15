Gov Uzodimma hosts four Super Falcons players, promises land, cash gifts

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday, commended the country’s female soccer team, Super Falcons, on its performance at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The governor, who hosted four members of the team at the Government House in Owerri, promised them a piece of land in choice locations in the state and a cash gift of $10,000 each.

The quartet – Chiamaka Nnadozie, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale, and Tochukwu Oluehi – are from Imo State.

He encouraged the girls to make Nigeria and Africa proud in future global soccer tournaments.

The Super Falcons crashed out of the tournament in the round of 16 following a heartbreaking 4-2 defeat to England in a penalty shootout last week.

