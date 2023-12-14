Politics
Fubara signs Rivers 2024 budget of N800bn
The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, signed the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill of N800 billion.
The state House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie passed the appropriation bill titled: “Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity,” on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Rivers Justice Commissioner resigns amid Wike, Fubara fight
In his address at the event held at the conference room of the Governor’s Office in Port Harcourt, Fubara said the budget would be implemented to provide critical infrastructure and meet the socio-economic needs of the people of the state.
On his part, Ehie commended the governor’s foresight in expanding infrastructure and youth development through employment generation in the state.
