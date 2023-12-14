Politics
Sokoto Assembly passes additional N4bn supplementary budget for 2023
The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday passed an additional N4 billion supplementary budget for 2023.
The Majority Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris, presented the bill during plenary following a request by Governor Ahmed Aliyu.
According to Idris, the governor sought funds to meet the 2nd reimbursement under five Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs), totaling N9.2 billion with an expenditure profile requirement of N6.7 billion for 2023.
He said: “While the current budget provision stood at N2.7 billion, hence, a supplementary provision of N4 billion was necessary to fulfill the programme’s requirements and accommodate additional income in the 2023 budget.”
READ ALSO: Sokoto govt proposes N27bn 2021 supplementary budget
After the lawmakers accepted the request in a voice vote, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Tukur Bala, dissolved the plenary into a committee of the whole where the members adopted the request for the additional N4 billion budget.
Following the approval, the supplementary budget for the state in 2023 has increased to N25 billion, including the N21 billion previously approved in August 10.
