Sokoto Assembly passes additional N4bn supplementary budget for 2023

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday passed an additional N4 billion supplementary budget for 2023.

The Majority Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris, presented the bill during plenary following a request by Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

According to Idris, the governor sought funds to meet the 2nd reimbursement under five Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs), totaling N9.2 billion with an expenditure profile requirement of N6.7 billion for 2023.

He said: “While the current budget provision stood at N2.7 billion, hence, a supplementary provision of N4 billion was necessary to fulfill the programme’s requirements and accommodate additional income in the 2023 budget.”

READ ALSO: Sokoto govt proposes N27bn 2021 supplementary budget

After the lawmakers accepted the request in a voice vote, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Tukur Bala, dissolved the plenary into a committee of the whole where the members adopted the request for the additional N4 billion budget.

Following the approval, the supplementary budget for the state in 2023 has increased to N25 billion, including the N21 billion previously approved in August 10.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now