Rivers Justice Commissioner resigns amid Wike, Fubara fight

The political tussle between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike has claimed yet another victim following the resignation of the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor.

Adangor, who is an ally of the FCT Minister and also served under him, threw in the towel on Thursday.

In his resignation letter dated December 14, Adangor told the Governor he opted out of the cabinet on personal principle.

The resignation of the AG is coming a day after the demolition of the State House of Assembly on the orders of the state government, and presentation of the 2024 budget to four lawmakers loyal to Fubara, led by the factional Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie.

During the plenary on Wednesday which took place in the Government House, Ehie had declared vacant the seats of 27 lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) which further heightened the political crisis rocking the state as a result of his falling out with Wike.

