Politics
Rivers Justice Commissioner resigns amid Wike, Fubara fight
The political tussle between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike has claimed yet another victim following the resignation of the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor.
Adangor, who is an ally of the FCT Minister and also served under him, threw in the towel on Thursday.
In his resignation letter dated December 14, Adangor told the Governor he opted out of the cabinet on personal principle.
The resignation of the AG is coming a day after the demolition of the State House of Assembly on the orders of the state government, and presentation of the 2024 budget to four lawmakers loyal to Fubara, led by the factional Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie.
During the plenary on Wednesday which took place in the Government House, Ehie had declared vacant the seats of 27 lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) which further heightened the political crisis rocking the state as a result of his falling out with Wike.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...