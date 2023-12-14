Information Minister denies involvement of Nigerian govt in Rivers political crisis

Idris Malagi, Minister of Information and National Orientation, has said there is no proof that the Federal Government is orchestrating the current political unrest in Rivers State.

Malagi made this claim during a Thursday interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He said the fact that some of the actors in the crisis were in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu does not mean the situation in the state was engineered by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The minister said, “The fact that it is happening in Rivers does not mean that it is the federal Government that is orchestrating the political crisis.

“I’ve not found evidence to say that it is the Federal Government that is engineering the crisis in Rivers State. It is easy to speculate because some of the actors are people who associate with the government at the centre.”

A rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the APC-controlled government despite being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, had given rise to the crisis in the 32-member Rivers State House of Assembly.

Amid heavy security, the governor dismantled the Assembly Complex on Wednesday, roughly two months after a fire completely destroyed the building.

