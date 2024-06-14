Entertainment
Singer Ruger recounts ghastly auto crash that almost claimed his life in 2023
Nigerian singer and songwriter Michael Adebayo Olayinka popularly known in music circles as Ruger has recounted a ghastly auto crash that almost claimed his life in 2023.
The ‘Dior’ crooner who recalled the incident when he appeared as a guest on The Road Show on Cool FM revealed that the car he was in tumbled three times.
Ruger noted that the accident happened in the night when someone was driving him around Lagos but thankfully no one got injured.
Singer Ruger recounts how he narrowly escaped ongoing war between Israel and Hamas
The musician said that he has not driven since the car accident which happened last year.
He said, “The last time I drove in Lagos I had an accident. It was at night, we were playing around when it happened and nobody actually knows about it.
‘‘This is the first time I’m talking about it. The car tumbled like 3 times but everyone was okay. This was last year by the way.” Ruger noted during the interview.
