Singer Ruger recounts ghastly auto crash that almost claimed his life in 2023

Nigerian singer and songwriter Michael Adebayo Olayinka popularly known in music circles as Ruger has recounted a ghastly auto crash that almost claimed his life in 2023.

The ‘Dior’ crooner who recalled the incident when he appeared as a guest on The Road Show on Cool FM revealed that the car he was in tumbled three times.

Ruger noted that the accident happened in the night when someone was driving him around Lagos but thankfully no one got injured.

READ ALSO:Singer Ruger recounts how he narrowly escaped ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

The musician said that he has not driven since the car accident which happened last year.

He said, “The last time I drove in Lagos I had an accident. It was at night, we were playing around when it happened and nobody actually knows about it.

‘‘This is the first time I’m talking about it. The car tumbled like 3 times but everyone was okay. This was last year by the way.” Ruger noted during the interview.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now