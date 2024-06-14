Entertainment
Portable goes after Davido days after praising him for allegedly advising him wrongly
A few days after showering praises on Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, controversial singer, Habeeb Okiliola, popularly known as Portable, has fired shots at the OBO crooner, whom he claimed gave him a wrong advise.
The rift between Davido and Portable was sparked after the Zazzu Zeh exponent accused Davido of giving him ‘bad advice’ regarding what record label to sign for that would enable him win Grammy Awards.
In a post on social media on Thursday, Portable claimed Davido advised him against signing with Sony Music and instead suggested Empire Music, which he (Portable) interpreted to be a hindrance to his Grammy aspirations.
Portable said he saw the advise as an act of ‘foul play’ as he, like Davido, aspires to win a Grammy and signing with Empire Music would not place him in the Grammy Awards limelight.
In response to Portable’d criticism, Davido promptly unfollowed the street musician on Instagram.
Reacting to the development, Portable took to Instagram to declare that he does not need Davido’s support or followership to succeed as an artist or to win a Grammy.
In a video message shared on his Instagram page, Portable said: “They tried to destroy me and quickly unfollowed me because I stopped being beneficial to them. Whether you help me or not, I will do my tour; whether you follow me or not, I will collect Grammy.”
