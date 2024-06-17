Singer Eedris Abdulkareem tackles Adeboye over silence on Tinubu’s govt (Video)

Veteran Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem Ajenifuja aka Eedris Abdulkareem, has called out the General Overseer of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his silence on President Bola Tinubu’s administration despite the unbearable hardship in the country.

The rapper known for his criticism of bad government policies, in a new song titled: “Emilokan” he dropped on Sunday, faulted Adeboye’s refusal to speak on the government’s actions and policies which has left the country in severe economic crisis.

He also criticized Adeboye for not mobilising his members to go on a protest march against the government like he threatened to do during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The singer added that the influential cleric has a responsibility to speak out on national issues affecting the citizens.

He said: “Our daddy, Pastor Adeboye during Goodluck Jonathan your voice was so loud. You even vowed to stage a one million march.

“Hunger and hardship under Tinubu government and you say Nigeria get spiritual problems.

“Baba, we need your one million disciples to protest against Tinubu government, just the way you protest against President Jonathan.

“Daddy Abi leg don dey pain your disciples? This na very big hypocrisy. It’s time for you to speak the truth to power because hunger wan kill Nigerians.”

The video has however sparked debate on social media with many calling for religious leaders to take a stand on political matters, while others attacked the artiste for daring to drag Adeboye in his song.

