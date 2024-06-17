‘Practice what you preach’, Netizens drag Yul Edochie for warning men against married women (Video)

Social media users popularly called Netizens have criticized Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, after he advised men to avoid sleeping with married women.

In a video he released on Sunday, Edochie admonished Nigerian men to avoid having anything to do with a woman who is married so as not to bring condemnation upon themselves.

He said men who sleep with married women are open to spiritual attacks.

However, the viral video has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians with some accusing him of sleeping with his new wife, Judy Austin, while she was still married to her husband, Mr. Obasi.

They took to the comment section under the video to cast aspersions on the actor, with some digging up dirts on him.

@Empressmma wrote: “Please who knows where he shop for AUDACITY?”

@Bertha_beauty_store: “You don’t want the same thing you did to another man be done to you but may isn’t yours anymore 😂😂😂”.

READ ALSO:Yul Edochie lashes at social media critics with marital issues judging him

@Realtruthlover: “Na why spiritual attacked removed him brain komot😂judy just deh press am like a remote control”.

@Zaralinda: “The gods are already messing with Yul’s brain 😂😂😂 cos even as he is preaching dis is as though something is pushing words out of his mouth 😩”.

@Queennation: “Mr. Obasi came out and cried to us that Yul was sleep!ng with his wife under his roof when Judy just gave birth..Yul needs rehab because he is talking to himself..living with another man’s wife🤢”

@Amakaamegeo: “Jesus😳😳. Yul really?? From you?? Wow! This man Mr Obasi cried out and told the world how you were sleeping with his wife until you impregnated her. Wow.. anyways, let’s just believe your nemes!s are after you…. Haaa! Life na wa o”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now