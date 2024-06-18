‘Davido ripped me off, used me to shine without giving me money’, —Portable

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has not let go his war of words with Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, aka Davido, as he has dropped another bombshell alleging that the “Unavailable” crooner ripped him off to trend without giving him money.

In a trending video on social media on Tuesday, the “Zazzu Zeh” creator said the award-winning singer deceived Nigerians to believe he gave him a huge amount of money just to trend on social media.

In the video, Portable also claimed that Davido was supposed to feature him in a track when he hosted him at a dinner in Atlanta, United States.

He again reiterated his earlier accusation that Davido gave him a bad advice when he met him in the US, especially telling him to sign with Empire Music when instead of Sony Music where he (Davido) is signed on, which would limit his chances of winning a Grammy Award.

He added that he too is a ‘superstar’ and that Davido ought to have paid him $10,000 for the photos they took together.

“Davido ripped me, you invited me out for dinner, you posted me, but you didn’t give me a verse, you didn’t give me money, you just used me to trend,” Portable said.

“$10,000 wouldn’t have been bad if you gave me that at least. He said I am proud. I boarded a first-class flight to America. He didn’t give me anything, he is just flattering. He is not one of my philanthropists because he didn’t give me money.

