Charly Boy apologises after backlash for comparing Tinubu’s fall to slide of the naira

Eccentric former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has apologised after receiving backlash from social media users for comparing President Bola Tinubu’s fall to the slide of the naira.

Recall that after footage showed the moment President Tinubu missed his step and took a nasty tumble on the presidential truck moments after he arrived at Eagle Square in Abuja to celebrate Democracy Day, Charly Boy made jest of the incident.

“The slip/Fall of Tinubu. E don fall pass Naira?” Charly Boy posted after Tinubu’s fall.

He, however, apologized for his callous remark targeted at Tinubu after receiving criticism from social media users who thought his post was “insensitive”.

He expressed regret for his incorrect remark and emphasized that everyone makes mistakes occasionally.

Charly Boy wrote; “Who never fuck up raise ur hand. We all at one point or the other, don mis-step, made mistakes and learnt to correct ourselves. Even our great gallant Peter Obi can misstep.”

He continued by expressing regret for his earlier post’s lack of empathy.

Charly Boy said, “But e be like say millions of Nigerians no get any kind of empathy for dis APC rulers because they feel badly robbed. Robbed of the people’s choice! I am sorry if my previous post lacked sensitivity.

“However, I support a president wey no go mistep, not just climbing on to the stage. Tinubu’s misstep on and especially off stage is a source of concern to millions of Nigerians. How can we as citizens help correct these missteps,?” he added.

