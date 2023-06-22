Gov Fubara retains Wike’s SSG, appoints chief of staff

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reappointed Dr. Tammy Danagogo as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Danagogo also served as Rivers SSG under ex-governor Nyesom Wike’s administration in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Boniface Onyedi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Port Harcourt, said Fubara also appointed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, Chidi Amadi, as Chief of Staff in the Government House.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of the following persons: Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government. Hon. Chidi Amadi, Chief of Staff, Government House.”

