Gov Fubara retains four commissioners from Wike’s govt

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has retained four commissioners that worked with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, in the state.

Fubara, a former Account-General in Rivers, took the oath of office as the state’s new governor on Monday.

The appointment of the four commissioners who were screened and confirmed by the Rivers State House of Assembly on Tuesday was the first by the governor since he assumed office.

The quartet are the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacheaus Adangor (SAN), the immediate past Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, his Education counterpart, Prof. Chinedu Mmon, and George Kelly-Alabo, who supervised the Ministry of Works in the last administration in the state.

Kamalu, the House’s former Chief Whip, was the first to appear before the lawmakers and he was asked to take a bow and leave.

The exercise followed the same routine for the remaining nominees after they had been screened by the lawmakers.

They will be proclaimed as commissioners by the 10th Assembly on June 5.

