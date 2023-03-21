Politics
GOV’SHIP ELECTION: Wike retains Rivers for PDP, as Fubara wins
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Similanayi Fubara has been declared winner of the Rivers State governorship election.
RIvers State governor, Nyesome Wike ensured that his party came out tops in the election as Fubara scored 302,614 votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Tonye Cole, came second with 95,274 votes.
The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh who announced the result on Tuesday at the Commission’s head office in Port Harcourt, said the candidate of the the Social Democratic Party (SDP),
Magnus Abe, polled 46,981 votes with Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party (LP) securing 22,224 votes to come a distant fourth.
According to the electoral body, there were a total of 3,537,190 registered voters in the state with 496,852 voters accredited for the governorship election of which 494,604 votes were cast while 483,934 were valid.
While declaring Fubara the winner, Prof. Rim-Rukeh said:
“I, Professor Akpofura Rim-Rukeh, vice-chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, hereby declare the results of the 2023 governorship election held on the 18th of March, 2023.
“That Fubara Siminialayi of the PDP having scored the highest votes and having the certified percent spread with a satisfactory margin of lead, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”
See details from the Rivers election below:
Total Registered Voters: 353,7190
Accredited voters: 496,852
A- 7,155
AA – 1,693
AAC – 386
ADC – 940
ADP – 925
APC – 95,274
APGA – 489
APM – 568
APP – 973
BP – 137
LP – 22,224
NNPP – 335
NRM – 2,258
PDP – 302,614
SDP – 46,981
YPP – 644
ZLP – 338
Total Valid Vote: 483,934
Total Rejected Vote: 10,670
Total Votes Cast: 494,604
