Troops kill six suspected bandits in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, on Thursday killed six suspected bandits in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations in the Division, Lt-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed said the development in a statement in Kaduna.

He said over 40 pairs of police and military uniforms as well as nine motorcycles were recovered by the troops in the operation.

The spokesman added that troops of 1 Division and Operation Whirl Punch conducted the raid following credible intelligence.

Yakubu said: “The highly motivated troops carried out an offensive clearance operation to bandits’ strongholds in Sabon-Birni, Dogon Dawa, Saulawa, Maidaro-Ngede Allah, and Kidenda all in Birnin Gwari LGA.

“In the firefight that ensued when contact was made, troops neutralized six bandits, recovered two AK 47 rifles, four AK 47 rifle magazines, 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 40 pairs of bandits uniforms, and nine motorcycles.”

