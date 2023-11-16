Security chiefs shun Reps invitation, lawmakers turn back representatives

The House of Representatives on Thursday turned back representatives sent by the service chiefs to a meeting with the lawmakers.

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, confirmed the development after he received the representatives sent by the chiefs at the plenary in Abuja.

He commended the representatives for appearing in the chamber and urged them to convey the message to the service chiefs for them to appear at 11:00 a.m., on November 21.

The Green Chamber had invited the service chiefs over the rising insecurity in the country.

However, the lawmakers were disappointed that the service chiefs failed to attend the meeting but chose to send representatives to appear on their behalf.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, who raised an order, said the constitution empowered the House to invite any person not only for the purpose of investigation but also for dialogue.

“It is not satisfactory that they are not here in person. I want to move that these sectoral engagements be suspended until the service chiefs come to address us personally,” he stated.

