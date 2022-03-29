TRAIN ATTACK: Buhari summons service chiefs over worsening insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday summoned the Service Chiefs to an urgent meeting in the State House, Abuja.

The President’s invitation followed the Monday night’s bandits’ attack on an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train with over 900 passengers on board.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the train derailed after the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the criminals beneath one of the coaches went off a few minutes into the trip.

The incident came just two days after bandits attacked the Kaduna International Airport and killed one person.

Senate had earlier charged the military to bombard terrorists’ enclaves and rework their strategies in order to maintain peace and stability in the country.

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

