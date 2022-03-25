INSECURITY: CAN warns against suspension of peace talks in Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday warned stakeholders in Kaduna against suspending peace talks aimed at addressing the state security challenges.

The CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. John Hayab, made the call in a statement in Kaduna.

The call followed the recent killings of 34 persons by armed bandits in four communities in the state.

Haya said: “We are calling on the clergy, local government chapters, and unit leaders of CAN not to withdraw from any peace dialogue because we believe strongly that there is no substitute to dialogue in any subject of difference, be it religious, ethnic, race or creed.”

He stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving any disagreement or dispute among people or groups.

“CAN, Kaduna Chapter, is disturbed, particularly owing to the ceaseless killings in the state and the country at large. Some groups are asking faith leaders to withdraw from any peace dialogue.

“The contention is that some parties in peace dialogue do not come to the table genuinely or as equal partners, and we do not argue with those who hold such opinion.

“Therefore, if anyone has compelling evidence against a party not truthful in peace dialogue, it is time to engage such in further dialogue to support him/her to recognize the implication of their actions but not to end it.

“Every world’s micro and macro conflict always comes back to the table of dialogue to find a lasting solution,’’ the CAN official added.

