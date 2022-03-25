Osinbajo to attend ECOWAS extraordinary summit on Mali, others

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will leave Abuja on Friday for Accra, Ghana, to represent Nigeria at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the summit would focus on the political situation in Mali and other countries in the sub-region.

The vice president, according to him, will join other leaders from West Africa to review progress made by Mali’s military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule.

READ ALSO: MALI: ECOWAS against coups in West Africa – Osinbajo

The statement read: “The summit will receive and consider an updated report from ECOWAS Mediator in Mali, Former President Goodluck Jonathan who visited Bamako between March 18 and March 20 to meet with the head of the country’s military junta.

“The heads of state will also review the situations in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea.”

The sub-region had witnessed three military coups in the last two years with recent overthrow of civilian governments in Guinea and Burkina Faso a major drawback on West African leaders’ efforts at ensuring stability in member states.

