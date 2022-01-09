Politics
MALI: ECOWAS against coups in West Africa – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would not accept forceful takeovers of governments in the sub-region.
Osinbajo stated this during a media briefing after participating at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana.
The Vice-President represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the meeting convened by West African leaders to deliberate on the current political crisis in Mali.
He said: “So, I think what is being done is unprecedented; in the years gone by, African Union, then known as Organisation of African Unity, never came down heavily on coup d’etat.
READ ALSO: Osinbajo to attend ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Ghana
“But it is evident now; there is a very strong resolve that the ECOWAS, and indeed the international community, will not accept unconstitutional takeovers of government in the form of coup d’etat and other such unconstitutional means of taking over governments.
“So, it is very evident that there is a very strong resolve which is why we are here today.”
