2023: VON DG, Osita Okechukwu, urges APC, PDP to zone presidential tickets to South-East

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, on Sunday urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East.

Okechukwu, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Abuja, said the region should be given the chance to produce Nigerian President next year for equity and natural justice.

He also challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick its presidential candidate from the South-East in 2023.

The PDP had on Saturday dismissed reports on the zoning of its presidential ticket to the North.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who made the clarification in a statement, dismissed the claims that the party’s presidential ticket had been zoned to a particular region in the country.

He said: “The attention of the PDP has been drawn to comment and speculation from certain individuals that our party has zoned its presidential ticket to a particular part of the country.

“This is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of our party. For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned its Presidential ticket to any part of the country.”

Okechukwu, a founding member of the APC, hailed the PDP for making the clarification and urged the opposition party to “key into the zoning convention.”

“It was that same zoning convention that midwifed our 4th Republic and we are waiting for the two to save our fledgling democracy.

“My major concern is the peace, unity and prosperity of our dear fatherland,” he said.

By: Odeyinka Oluwatobi

