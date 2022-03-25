Connect with us

Shehu Sani decries worsening insecurity in Kaduna

Published

11 mins ago

on

Shehu Sani says Buhari’s govt is deceitful about restructuring

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Friday decried the worsening insecurity in Kaduna State.

Kaduna is currently mired in security crisis with bandits killing and terrorizing people across communities.

The criminals killed at least 34 people including two soldiers during attacks on four communities in two local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: CAN warns against suspension of peace talks in Kaduna

Sani, who reacted to the latest attack by bandits on Twitter, said the terrorists were having a free day in the state and urged the government and the security agencies to show more commitment in the fight against the criminals.

He wrote: “Mass killing and destruction in Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State by terrorists today. A horrific and bloody act of evil in Central Kaduna.

“They kill and spare the lives of those they want, at the time they want.”

