Metro
Kaduna govt relaxes curfew in 2 LGAs
The Kaduna State Government on Thursday relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaura and Jema’a local government areas of the state.
The government had on Tuesday imposed curfew on the two LGAs over the killing of 34 persons by armed bandits.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who announced the development in a statement in Kaduna, said the curfew would now be in force from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., daily.
READ ALSO: Bandits raze 200 houses, 32 shops in 4 Kaduna communities
He added that the decision to relax the curfew was taken after a review of the security situation presented by the security agencies to the government at a peace meeting in the state.
Aruwan said: “By this development, there will be movement in the areas from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while the curfew is to be observed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.
“The government wishes to reiterate that the initial declaration of the 24-hour curfew was to avert the escalation of violence.”
