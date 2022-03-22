Bandits raze 200 houses, 32 shops in 4 Kaduna communities

Bandits on Sunday night burnt 200 houses and 37 shops in four communities of Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that 34 persons including two soldiers were killed and seven others injured in the attacks on Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko villages.

Aruwan listed the victims as Angelina Aboi, Godiya Iliya, Peace Iliya, Stephen Emmanuel, Patrick Pius, Gwamna Ishaya, Philip Joseph, Godwin Latong, Aba Chawai and Nancy Luka.

READ ALSO: Bandits ransack Kaduna communities, kill five, abduct scores, raze buildings

Others are Sophia Luka, Hosea James, Daniel Sofa, Geoffrey Ado, Bala James, Henry Dauda, Augustine Iliya, and Irmiya Michael.

He said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura LGA.

“According to the report, four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants – Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA.

“Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalised.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now