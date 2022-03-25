Two arrested for gang-raping 22-year-old lady in Ogun

Two suspects identified as Seun Orokunle and Sarumi Sodiq, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old lady at the Eleweran area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the State Police Command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim at the Public Complaint Bureau, at Eleweran.

Oteyemi who paraded the suspects at the State Police Headquarters on Thursday, said the victim explained that on the day of the incident, she had gone to visit Orokunle who happened to be her boyfriend, at his residence.

“On getting there, she went to the bathroom to take her bath but unknown to her, Orokunle had invited his friend, Sarumi Sodiq, who came straight to meet her in the bathroom, dragged her out and the two of them took turns to have sex with her after beating her thoroughly,” the police spokesman said.

“After satisfying themselves, Seun Orokunle took her clothes and dipped them in a bucket of water to prevent her from leaving the house immediately.

“She explained further that the duo, who claimed to be cultists, threatened to kill her if she dared to report them to anyone.

“Upon the report, the officer in-charge of the Public Complaint Bureau, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badmus Opeyemi, detailed his men to go after the two suspects and brought them to book.

“They were eventually traced to the Aregbe area of Abeokuta, where the two of them were apprehended. They have both confessed to the commission of the crime,” he said.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

